Hogs Holding Steady on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts steady to 20 cents higher on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $87.05 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 2 cents higher on Feb 3 at $86.38.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Friday afternoon report was 76 cents lower to $94.51 per cwt. The butt led the way lower, down $9.23, with the loin and picnic also lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Thursday was 450,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.903 million head. That was 38,000 head above last week but 26,824 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.450, up $0.150,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $98.375, unch,

May 26 Hogs are at $101.675, up $0.175,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.