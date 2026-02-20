Hogs Holding Higher on Friday

Lean hog futures are up another 40 to 75 cents so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $88.96 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 40 cents higher on Feb 18 at $87.59.
USDA tallied 27,255 MT of pork sold in the week of 2/12, a 5-week low. Export shipments were a total of 35,653 MT, the lowest for the calendar year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was 39 cents lower at $95.89 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 491,000 head, taking this week’s total to 1.918 million head. That was 4,000 head below last week but 5,161 head shy of the same week last year.
Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.875, up $0.425,
May 26 Hogs are at $98.350, up $0.600
Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.925, up $0.750,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go? 1 Trade to Make Here.
- Cattle, Hog Bulls Still Have an Edge. What Needs to Happen for Prices to Keep Climbing.
- Live and Feeder Cattle Rally on USDA COF Report; Lean Hogs Are Technically Strong
- Cattle and Hogs in Q4 and 2025- What are the Prospects for Q1 2026 and Beyond
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.