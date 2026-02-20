Hogs Holding Higher on Friday

Lean hog futures are up another 40 to 75 cents so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $88.96 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 40 cents higher on Feb 18 at $87.59.

USDA tallied 27,255 MT of pork sold in the week of 2/12, a 5-week low. Export shipments were a total of 35,653 MT, the lowest for the calendar year.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was 39 cents lower at $95.89 per cwt. The rib and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 491,000 head, taking this week’s total to 1.918 million head. That was 4,000 head below last week but 5,161 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.875, up $0.425,

May 26 Hogs are at $98.350, up $0.600

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.925, up $0.750,

