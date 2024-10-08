Hogs Higher at Tuesday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are posting mostly higher trade on Tuesday, with contracts up 12 to 32 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.26 on October 4, down 57 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $94.81 per cwt in the Tuesday AM release, down $1.24 from the day prior. The loin, picnic, and belly were all reported lower. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday at 488,000 head. That is up 3,000 head from the previous Monday and 6,606 head above the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $84.150, up $0.175,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $77.150, up $0.325

Feb 25 Hogs is at $80.725, up $0.125,

