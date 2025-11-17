Hogs on the Higher Side on Unchanged at Midday

Lean hog futures are showing steady to 25 cent higher trade on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday morning was not reported with no volume on negotiated trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 89 cents on November 13 at $87.94.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was back down 22 cents to $97.00 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week totaling 2.716 million head. That is 88,000 head above last week on a large Saturday kill and 83,820 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $78.675, up $0.175,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $79.625, up $0.250

Apr 26 Hogs is at $83.175, up $0.025,

