Stocks

Hogs on the Higher Side at Midday on the Shortened Friday Session

November 28, 2025 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted Wednesday gains of $1.95 to $2.50 as bulls were catching some pre-Black Friday sales. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Friday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on November 25 at $82.27.

Export Sales data suggested 28,038 MT of pork sales in the week of 10/16, a 5-week low. Shipments were tallied at a 17-week high of 30,329 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was up 50 cents to $94.75 per cwt. The picnic was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.474 million head. That is 8,000 head below last week and down 340 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $80.750, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $81.475, up $0.100

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $85.425, up $0.075,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.