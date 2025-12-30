Hogs Higher at Monday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are showing slight 5 to 17 cent gains so far on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 13 cents on December 24 at $83.84.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was back down $2 at $95.71 per cwt. The loin and ham were the primals reported higher, with belly back down $13.93. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 1.978 million head. That was well below last week and down 85,628 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.575, up $0.050,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $89.625, up $0.150

May 26 Hogs are at $93.600, up $0.175,

