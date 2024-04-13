News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Head Lower with Negotiated Hog Weakness

April 13, 2024 — 01:06 am EDT

Lean hogs are showing limit losses in the June contracts, with most other nearbys down $2 to $3.55. April expires today and is just 52 cents lower. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was down $85.42 in the Friday AM report at $85.42.  The CME Lean Hog Index was another $1.06 higher at $89.84 on April 10. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down 71 cents in the Friday morning report, at $100.58. The loin and butt were the only primals to be reported higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 1.919 million head. That is 90,000 head above last week and a 138,942 head increase from the same week last year. 

Apr 24 Hogs  are at $90.950, down $0.500,

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $102.050, down $3.750

Jul 24 Hogs  is at $104.075, down $3.550,

