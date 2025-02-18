Hogs Head Higher on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted slight gains on Tuesday, up 45 to 60 cents in the nearbys. USDA’s Tuesday afternoon national average base hog negotiated price was at $91.79, up $2.28 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 72 cents higher on February 14 at $89.49

The Tuesday afternoon USDA FOB plant pork cutout value was $3.03 lower at $99.47 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher, by just 6 cents, with the rest reported lower. Tuesday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 490,000 head, taking the weekly total to 980,000 head. That is 2,000 head below last week but up 6,485 head the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $93.200, up $0.600,

May 25 Hogs closed at $96.875, up $0.450

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $105.250, up $0.575,

