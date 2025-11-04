Hogs Falls Back on Monday

Lean hog futures slipped lower on Monday with contracts down 12 to 70 cents at the close. USDA’s national base hog price from Monday afternoon was reported at $84.66, up 49 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 34 cents on October 30 at $91.19.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 30 cents to $101.65 per cwt. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 493,000 head. That is down even with last week and 4,974 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.600, down $0.675,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $82.200, down $0.325

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $86.100, down $0.125,

