Hogs Falling on Wednesday

Lean hogs are showing Wednesday losses of $1 to $1.65 across most front months on Wednesday. The USDA National Base Hog price was not reported in the Wednesday AM print, with the 5-day rolling average at $81.43. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.33 on August 5, down 26 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up 33 cents in the Wednesday morning quote, at $102.64 per cwt. The butt, ham, and belly led the charge to the upside. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head, with this week’s at total 893,000. That is down 61,000 head from last week and 1,931 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $90.600, unch,,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $75.200, down $1.200

Dec 24 Hogs is at $67.800, down $1.150,

