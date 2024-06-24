Stocks

Hogs Falling at Monday’s Midday

June 24, 2024 — 02:41 pm EDT

Lean hog futures are posting another round of losses on Monday, with midday losses of $1.35 to $1.80. The USDA National Base Hog price reported at $86.47 on Monday morning, up a penny from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 23 cents at $90.32 on June 20. Typical seasonal strength has not been there this spring.

USDA’s Pork Cutout Value was back lower in the Monday morning report, down $1.90 to $97.13. The picnic, ham, and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated last week’s FI hog slaughter through Saturday at 2.419 million head. That is up 39,000 head from a week ago and 50,856 head higher vs. the same week a year ago.

Jul 24 Hogs  are at $90.700, down $1.350,

Aug 24 Hogs  are at $87.525, down $1.800

Oct 24 Hogs  is at $74.700, down $1.625,

