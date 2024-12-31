Hogs Falling on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts $2.42 to $3.12 in the red so far on Monday. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $79.10. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.85 on December 26, down 25 cents from the previous day.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 77 cents higher in the Monday AM report at $95.84 per cwt. The ham and belly primals were reported lower, with the other 4 reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 2.051 million head last week, including Saturday. That is down 171,639 head from same week in 2023.
Feb 25 Hogs are at $81.025, down $3.125,
Apr 25 Hogs are at $86.625, down $2.900
May 25 Hogs is at $91.200, down $2.425,
