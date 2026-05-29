Hogs Falling Lower to Close Out May

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of $1 to $2.17 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.82 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.65 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 34 cents on May 27 at $90.92.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 32,874 MT for the week ending on 5/21, back down from the week prior. Shipments were tallied at 33,491 MT, a calendar year low.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 91 cents at $100.02 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.413 million head. That is down 24,837 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $95.975, down $1.000,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $99.950, down $2.175

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.850, down $2.075,

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