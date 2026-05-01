Hogs Falling on Friday

Lean hog futures are falling back on Friday with losses of 45 cent to $1.60 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.51 on Friday morning, down 92 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 10 cents on April 28 at $91.41.

USDA’s APHIS confirmed cases of pseudorabies in a small commercial hog herd in IA on Thursday, the first case detected since 2004. The boars that confirmed positive test had originated from an outdoor facility in TX.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $3.49 at $100.25 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by a $9.49 gain in the belly. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected slaughter at 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.94 million head. That is down 13,000 head from the previous week but 5,089 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $93.000, down $0.450,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $101.225, down $1.050

Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.450, down $1.600,

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