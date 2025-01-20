Hogs Falling on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with Friday losses of 80 cents to $2. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $78.08 on Friday morning, down $2.36 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.19 on January 15, up 9 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.60 higher in the Friday AM report at $91.69 per cwt. The ham and butt were the only primals reported lower, with the rest higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.935 million head. That is 34,000 head larger than last week and well above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs are at $81.500, down $0.800,

Apr 25 Hogs are at $88.550, down $2.000

May 25 Hogs is at $93.600, down $1.700,

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