Stocks

Hogs Falling on Friday

January 20, 2025 — 09:11 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with Friday losses of 80 cents to $2. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $78.08 on Friday morning, down $2.36 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.19 on January 15, up 9 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $1.60 higher in the Friday AM report at $91.69 per cwt. The ham and butt were the only primals reported lower, with the rest higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.935 million head. That is 34,000 head larger than last week and well above the same week last year. 

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $81.500, down $0.800,

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $88.550, down $2.000

May 25 Hogs  is at $93.600, down $1.700,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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