Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with 75 cent to $1.50 losses on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog report showed negotiated price was reported at $105.65 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents on August 29 at $105.92.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday morning was up $1.10 at $115.22 per cwt. The rib was the primal reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Tuesday total at 489,000 head. That was 9,000 head above last Tuesday and up 2,078 head from the same Tuesday last year.
Oct 25 Hogs are at $94.050, down $1.500,
Dec 25 Hogs are at $87.250, down $0.925
Feb 26 Hogs is at $89.325, down $0.750,
