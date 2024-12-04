Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

News & Insights

Lean hog futures are trading with 62 cent to $1.50 losses at midday on Wednesday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.40 on Wednesday morning, up $1.83 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.06 on December 2, down another 30 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Wednesday AM, down 8 cents at $89.53 per cwt. The belly primal was the only reported higher, up $5.99. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 976,000 head. That was down 2,000 head from last week but up 2,706 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $82.625, down $0.625,

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $86.350, down $1.500

Apr 25 Hogs  is at $90.925, down $1.400,

