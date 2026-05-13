Hogs Falling Back on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are down 12 to $1.52 in most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.93 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 38 cents on May 8 at $90.41.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 78 cents at $96.20 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 462,000 head. That is down 17,000 head from the previous Monday and 1,064 head above the same Monday last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
May 26 Hogs are at $90.750, down $0.125,
Jun 26 Hogs are at $98.750, down $1.475
Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.125, down $1.525,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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