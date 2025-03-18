Hogs Falling Back Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are falling at Tuesday’s midday, with contracts down 90 cents to $2.45. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price from the USDA was reported at $90.29, up $2.62 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents from the previous day at $89.28 on March 14.

Tuesday morning’s USDA FOB plant pork cutout was down 21 cents at $97.44 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher, with the belly down $5.37. USDA estimated the Monday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is steady with last week and 5,964 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs are at $87.175, down $0.900,

May 25 Hogs are at $89.625, down $1.825

Jun 25 Hogs is at $96.675, down $2.450,

