Stocks

Hogs Falling Back on Friday

April 17, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts 45 to 85 cents lower on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.76 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 6 cents on April 15 at $90.66. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $3.48 at $100.16 per cwt. Most primals were considerably higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.968 million head. That was 128,000 head above the previous week and 29,670 head above the same week last year.

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May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.200, down $0.850,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $101.050, down $0.625

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $103.900, down $0.450,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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