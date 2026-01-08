Hogs Fall on Wednesday, as Traders Look to Thursday

Lean hog futures posted Wednesday losses of 87 cents to $1.30. Preliminary open interest was down 2,735 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.61 on Wednesday afternoon, down $3.75 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 8 cents on Jan 5 at $81.54.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was $1.04 higher at $92.29 per cwt. The belly, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.489 million head. That is 129,000 head above a week ago, and 69,079 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.800, down $0.875,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.275, down $1.300

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.600, down $1.025,

