Hogs Fall on Wednesday, as Traders Look to Thursday

January 08, 2026 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted Wednesday losses of 87 cents to $1.30. Preliminary open interest was down 2,735 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.61 on Wednesday afternoon, down $3.75 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 8 cents on Jan 5 at $81.54. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was $1.04 higher at $92.29 per cwt. The belly, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.489 million head. That is 129,000 head above a week ago, and 69,079 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.800, down $0.875,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.275, down $1.300

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.600, down $1.025,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

