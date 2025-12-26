Hogs Fall to Weakness on Friday

Lean hog futures extended the pullback from Wednesday with losses of 20 to 55 cents across the front months, with February up just a tick this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $67.19 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on December 23 at $83.71.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $4.05 at $97.71 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic were the primals reported lower, with belly back up $23.44. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week awas tallied at 1.978 million head. That was well below last week and down 85,628 head from the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.525, down $0.525,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.475, down $0.325

May 26 Hogs closed at $93.425, down $0.225,

