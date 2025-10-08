Hogs Fall Weaker on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were down 47 cents to $1.27 across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $98.63, down 76 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 82 cents on October 3 at $102.02.

USDA’s FOB plant report showed the pork cutout down $1.51 on Tuesday PM at $106.03 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher, as the ham led the charge lower, down $7.10. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head for Tuesday, taking the week’s total to 979,000 head. That is 13,000 head above last week and 21,672 head larger than the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.850, down $0.475,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $86.175, down $1.100

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $88.275, down $1.275,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.