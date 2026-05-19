Hogs Fall Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures saw 25 cent to $1.12 losses across the board on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.87 on Tuesday afternoon, down a penny from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 4 cents on May 15 at $90.50.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $1.48 at $96.88 per cwt. The loin, belly, an ham primals were reported lower, with the first two leading the charge. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 939,000. That is down 9,000 head from the previous Monday and 25,538 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $97.925, down $0.600,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $102.150, down $0.600

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $102.100, down $1.125,

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