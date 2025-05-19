Stocks

Hogs Fall Back on Monday

May 19, 2025 — 11:23 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed with Monday losses of 52 cents to $1.07. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $92.51 on Monday afternoon, back up $4.41 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 24 cents on May 15, at $91.26.

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was back up 97 cents at $101.09. The belly and ham primals were reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA. That was down 14,000 head from the previous Monday and 901 head above the same Monday last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $99.250, down $1.075,

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $103.575, down $0.600

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $103.100, down $0.525,

