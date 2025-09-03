Hogs Fall Back Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed the Wednesday session with 77 cent to $1.72 losses. USDA’s national base hog report showed negotiated price was reported at $105.67, down 70 cents in the Wednesday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents on August 29 at $105.92.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Wednesday afternoon was up 61 cents at $114.73 per cwt. The butt and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Wednesday at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 972,000. That is 94 head above the same holiday week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $93.825, down $1.725,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.125, down $1.050

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.300, down $0.775,

