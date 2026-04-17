Hogs Face Weakness on Friday

Lean hog futures closed Friday with contracts down a tick to 67 cents, as June was down $2.67 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.28 on Friday afternoon, up 12 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 6 cents on April 15 at $90.66.

Managed money slashed another 10,174 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options as of 4/14, taking it to 87,887 contracts.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $2.52 at $99.20 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated the week to date through Saturday federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.502 million head. That was 30,000 head above the previous week and 134,777 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $93.400, down $0.650,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $101.050, down $0.625

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $103.675, down $0.675,

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