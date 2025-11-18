Stocks

Hogs Face Tuesday Weakness

November 18, 2025 — 08:04 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted losses on Tuesday, as contracts fell 67 cent to $1.40. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $75.56, down 58 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 94 cents on November 14 at $87.00. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down $1.62 to $95.39 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher, with the ham leading the downward charge, losing $3.99. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the Tuesday at 494,000 head and the week to date total at 988,000 head. That is 34,000 head above last week and up 8,638 head from same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $77.900, down $0.675,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $78.025, down $1.400

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $81.625, down $1.400,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.