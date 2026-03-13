Stocks

Hogs Extending Weakness on Thursday

March 13, 2026 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are down another 77 cents to $1.50 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.16 on Thursday morning, down 89 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 23 cents higher on March 10 at $91.20.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report showed 23,723 MT of pork sold in the week ending on March 5, the lowest this calendar year. Weekly shipments were 38,897 MT, which was up from the week prior. 

Monthly export data converted from Census showed 590 million lbs of pork shipments in January, a 5 year high for the month. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was up 24 cents at $98.65 per cwt. The butt and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.476 million head. That is 23,000 head above last week and 13,613 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $94.425, down $0.775,

May 26 Hogs  are at $98.950, down $1.100

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.775, down $1.475,

