Hogs Extending Losses to Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with nearby February up a nickel and other contracts down $1 to $1.20. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $88.28 on Wednesday morning, up $3.36 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 14 cents lower on Feb 6 at $86.32.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Wednesday morning report was $1.01 lower at $94.45 per cwt. The loin was the only the primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the week to date total at 979,000 head. That was 58,000 head above last week but 782 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $86.900, up $0.050,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $94.325, down $1.175

May 26 Hogs are at $98.450, down $1.075,

