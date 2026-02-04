Stocks

Hogs Extending Higher on Tuesday

February 04, 2026 — 01:29 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up 80 cents to $1.60 in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.27 on Tuesday morning, up $4.05 from the Monday afternoon total. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 7 cents on Jan 30 at $85.71.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Tuesday morning report was 35 cents higher to $96.05 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday was 461,000 head. That was 35,000 head above last Monday but 15,393 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $88.550, up $0.800,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $98.225, up $1.600

May 26 Hogs are at $101.975, up $1.350,

