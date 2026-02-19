Hogs Extending Bounce to Wednesday

Lean hog futures are showing 40 to 90 cent gains across most front months on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 7 cents higher on Feb 16 at $87.13
USDA's pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 25 cents lower at $95.63 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 493,000 head, taking this week's total to 954,000 head. That was 25,000 head below last week and 7,271 head shy of the same week last year.
Apr 26 Hogs are at $92.700, up $0.400,
May 26 Hogs are at $97.125, up $0.800
Jun 26 Hogs are at $106.700, up $0.850,
