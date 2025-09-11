Hogs Extend Higher Trade to Thursday

Lean hog futures posted 35 cent to $1.35 gains across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog report from Thursday morning saw trade averaging $107.29, down 47 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 6 cents on September 9 at $105.93.

Export Sales data showed a total of 17,327 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 9/4, a 7-week low. China was the top buyer of 8,200 MT, with 4,700 MT sold to Mexico. Shipments were the lowest since mid-January at 23,358 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday afternoon was back down $1.60 at $113.17 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported higher, with the belly down $10.42. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 487,000 head, taking the week’s total at 1.947 million head. That is 8,342 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $98.175, up $1.350,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $89.250, up $0.975

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.575, up $0.350,

