Hogs Easing Lower into the Weekend

Lean hog futures are down 12 to $1.07 on Friday after a stronger week of trade. USDA’s national base hog report from Friday morning saw trade averaging $103.96, down $3.68 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on September 10 at $106.04.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday morning saw prices back up $1.68 at $114.85 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 487,000 head, taking the week’s total at 1.947 million head. That is 8,342 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs are at $97.100, down $1.075,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $88.825, down $0.425

Feb 26 Hogs is at $90.450, down $0.125,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.