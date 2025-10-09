Hogs Ease Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures ended the Thursday session with contracts down 7 to 22 cents in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog price from the Wednesday PM report was back up 42 cents at $99.05. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 60 cents on October 6 at $101.42.
USDA’s FOB plant report showed the pork cutout down $2.21 on Wednesday afternoon at $103.82 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, with the butt leading the charge down $7.55. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head for Wednesday, taking the week’s total to 1.46 million head. That is 11,000 head above last week and 17,545 head larger than the same week last year.
Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.625, down $0.225,
Dec 25 Hogs closed at $86.100, down $0.075
Feb 26 Hogs closed at $88.125, down $0.150,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- The Pigs Are Going Out to Pasture, So Sell Lean Hog Futures Here
- Bye Bye BLTs: How Much Lower Can Hogs Go as Peak Grilling Season Ends?
- Lean Hog Futures Are Heating Back Up. Can They Rally Here?
- Lean Hogs Are Starting to Stumble. Are Prices Set to Fall?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.