Hogs Creeping Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are back down 90 cents to $1.60 so far at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $112.01 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 77 cents at $109.55 on June 20.

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report was delayed until Monday afternoon due to last Thursday's holiday. The data showed speculators in lean hog futures and options adding 11,632 contracts to a near record net long position of 129,850 contracts as of June 17th.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday morning lower back down 19 cents at $122.92. The ham and belly were the only primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 465,000 head by USDA, down 13,000 head from last week but up 655 head from the same Monday last year.

Jul 25 Hogs are at $112.550, down $0.900,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $111.450, down $1.600

Oct 25 Hogs is at $95.800, down $1.075,

