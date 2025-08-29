Hogs Continuing Strength on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with 50 to 55 cent gains across most contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog report was delayed due to packer submission issues.. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 20 cents on August 27 at $106.43.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday morning is up $5.19 at $116.68 per cwt. The butt was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Thursday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.903 million head. That was 3,000 head below last week and down 9,711 head from the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $94.800, up $0.525,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $87.525, up $0.550

Feb 26 Hogs is at $89.700, up $0.400,

