Hogs Continuing Push Higher on Thursday

Lean hog futures are up 30 to 60 cents across the front months on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 23 cents on August 26 at $106.63.

Export Sales data showed a 9-week high in pork sales at 42,389 MT in the week of 8/21. Export shipments were tallied at a 16-week low of 25,599 MT.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday morning was up 36 cents at $112.02 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Wednesday at 481,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.416 million head. That was 22,000 head below last week and down 10,211 head from the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $94.200, up $0.300,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $86.875, up $0.375

Feb 26 Hogs is at $89.200, up $0.575,

