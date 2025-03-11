News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Continuing Bounce on Monday

March 11, 2025 — 12:58 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are opening the week with Monday midday gains of 40 to 70 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $87.99 on Monday morning, a drop of 70 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 2 cents from the previous day on March 5 at $89.90.

Managed money was showing a mass long liquidation in lean hog futures and options as of March 4, with the net long down a record 33,012 contracts to 57,480 contracts. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout from Monday morning was $1.81 higher to $100.17 per cwt. The rib was the only primal lower, down $2.40, with the rest of the primals reported higher. USDA estimated last week’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.418 million head. That is 120,000 head below last week on some transportation issues and 22,322 head behind the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $87.825, up $0.475,

May 25 Hogs  are at $91.175, up $0.575

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $98.600, up $0.500,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.