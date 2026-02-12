Stocks

Hogs Continue Losses on Thursday

February 12, 2026 — 06:30 pm EST

Lean hog futures are extending this week’s losses, as contracts re down $2 to $2.50, with soon to expire February 15 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $87.00 on Thursday morning, down $1.28 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 20 cents higher on Feb 6 at $86.52.

Export Sales data showed a total of 28,643 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 2/5. Shipments were tallied at 36,991 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was $2.12 higher at $95.89 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 495,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.474 million head. That was 63,000 head above last week and 10,047 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $86.750, down $0.150,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $91.550, down $2.300

May 26 Hogs are at $95.975, down $2.050,

