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Hogs Closes Mostly Lower on Monday

March 31, 2026 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were down 5 to 30 on Monday, with May up 15 cents at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.92 on Monday afternoon, up 40 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 28 cents on March 26 at $91.18. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday afternoon report was up $1.01 at $97.57 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head. That is 4,000 head above last week and 35,989 head larger than the same week last year.

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Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.475, down $0.300,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $97.125, up $0.150

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $105.875, down $0.250,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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