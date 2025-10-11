Stocks

Hogs Close the Week with Friday Losses

October 11, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

Lean hog futures were weaker on Friday contracts steady to 40 cents in the red at the close, October was down $1.975 this week. USDA’s national base hog price from Friday afternoon was up 7 cents from the day prior at $96.40. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 62 cents on October 8 at $100.08.

USDA’s FOB plant report from Friday afternoon showed the pork cutout up $1.78 at $104.42 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower, with the butt up $7.47. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter over the course of the week at 2.577 million head. That is down 25,000 head from last week and 6,066 head below than the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $97.000, unch,,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $84.025, down $0.325

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $86.300, down $0.375,

