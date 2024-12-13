Hogs Close with Thursday Gains

Lean hog futures settled with 5 to 20 cent gains on Thursday. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $79.02 on Thursday afternoon, which was down $2.37 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $83.61 on December 10, up 28 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed pork bookings totaling 22,460 MT for 2024 and another 4,574 MT for 2025 in the week of 12/5 this morning. That took combined sales to 27,034 MT, which was a 3-week low and 44.2% below the same week last year. Mexico was the buyer of a combined 9,400 MT, with Japan buying 5,600 MT. Shipments were 33,755 MT, which was a 5-week high. A total of 14,700 MT was destined for Mexico, with 3,900 MT to South Korea.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Thursday PM, down 56 cents at $92.31 per cwt. The picnic, rib, and belly were reported lower, with the belly leading the charge, down $9.39. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 478,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 1.942 million head. That was 5,000 head above last week and up 25,654 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $83.550, up $0.050,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $84.475, up $0.100

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.450, up $0.200,

