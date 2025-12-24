Hogs Close with Strength Ahead of Modestly Bearish USDA Report

Lean hog futures saw slight gains of 24 to 65 cents on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $69.43 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.27 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on December 19 at $83.71.

NASS released their quarterly Hogs & Pigs report this afternoon, with December 1 hog inventory at 75.55 million head, up 0.63% from last year. December 1 market hogs were up 0.75% at 69.59 million head, with hogs kept for breeding down 0.87% to 5.952 million head.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Cold Storage data showed pork stocks on November 30 at 371.27 million lbs. That was the lowest November total since 1997 and the lowest for any month since June 2004.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 18,428 MT of pork sold in the week ending on December 11, a 14-week low. Shipments were tallied at 33,588 MT, the largest since June.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding 13,365 contracts back to the managed money net long position in the week of 12/16 to 64,836 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was $1.72 lower at $96.69 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and rib were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, with the weekly total at 988,000 head. That was 20,000 head larger than last week.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.975, up $0.625,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.275, up $0.400

May 26 Hogs closed at $93.850, up $0.250,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.