Hogs Close Out the Week with Gains

December 05, 2025 — 08:04 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures posted nearby gains of 40 cents to $1 on Friday, as December was up $1.05 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $71.53 on Friday afternoon, down $1.12 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 16 cents on December 3 at $81.83.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed managed money slashing 22,070 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options as of October 28. That took the net long to 95,161 contracts. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up $3.06 to $96.39 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for this week at 2.702 million head. That was 98,210 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.650, up $0.525,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.275, up $0.425

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.775, up $1.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

