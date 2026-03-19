Hogs Close Mixed on Wednesday

Lean hog futures saw mixed action on Wednesday, with contracts mostly within a quarter of unchanged. Open interest was down 2,646 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.29 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 10 cents higher on March 16 at $91.86.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $1.07 at $98.82 per cwt. The loin, belly, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected hog slaughter at 498,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.387 million head. That is 89,000 head below last week and 49,896 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $93.750, up $0.025,

May 26 Hogs closed at $98.700, up $0.075

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $107.525, down $0.250,

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