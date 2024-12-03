Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures rounded out the Tuesday session with contracts withing 17 cents of unchanged. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $86.89 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.92 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.36 on November 29, down another 85 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value reported lower on Tuesday PM, down $3.05 at $89.61 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported higher, with the belly leading the way to the downside, $14.59 lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 976,000 head. That was down 2,000 head from last week but up 2,706 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $83.250, up $0.025,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $87.850, down $0.100

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $92.325, down $0.150,

