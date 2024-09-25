Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures settled mixed on Tuesday with contracts up 10 to 50 cents and nearby October down 17 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $76.54 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.53 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.29 on September 20, back down 7 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value back down 18 cents in the Tuesday PM report at $93.96 per cwt. The ham and loin were the only primals reported higher, with the other 4 down by a range of 4 cents to $2.47. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head for Tuesday, matching Monday and taking the week to 966,000 head. That is up 17,000 head from the previous week and 5,813 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $82.125, down $0.175,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $74.975, up $0.100

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $78.700, up $0.300,

