Hogs Close Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures posted mixed trade on Monday, with contracts mostly 7 to 77 cents lower and April up $1.025. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was up 19 cents at $88.49 in the Monday PM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 35 cents from the previous day on March 27 at $88.78.

Monday afternoon’s pork cutout print from USDA was up 89 cents at $97.45 per cwt. The picnic and loin were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday Federally inspected hog slaughter at 469,000 head. That was down 4,000 head from last Monday and 108,027 head above the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.725, up $1.025,

May 25 Hogs closed at $88.400, down $0.075

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $95.275, down $0.500,

