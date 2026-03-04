Hogs Close with Mixed Action on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were mixed on Tuesday, with contracts within 20 cents of unchanged USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.41 on Tuesday afternoon, down 46 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 25 cents higher on Feb 27 at $89.69.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was steady at $98.50 per cwt. The ham, butt, and loin primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 484,000 head, taking the total to 959,000 head for the week. That is 7,000 head above last week and 5,316 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.750, up $0.175,

May 26 Hogs closed at $99.925, down $0.100

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $109.475, up $0.000,

